Kim Williams’s Newly Released "Brown-Eyed Blue-Eyed Cat" is a Heartfelt Reminder of the Need for Kindness, Compassion, and Christ in Our World
“Brown-Eyed Blue-Eyed Cat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Williams is a heartfelt reminder of the profound need for kindness and the transformative power of keeping Jesus in our hearts.
New York, NY, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Brown-Eyed Blue-Eyed Cat”: a thoughtful juvenile fiction with a powerful message of faith for upcoming generations. “Brown-Eyed Blue-Eyed Cat” is the creation of published author, Kim Williams, a dedicated wife of nearly fifty years, beloved mother, and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Williams shares, “The world can be a crazy place to live. The way people treat each other can be heartbreaking—the way we hurt each other’s feelings down to picking on each other for the way we look, talk, and dress and even for our religion. This story is to bring people together, a different look on life when we have Jesus in our hearts and how we can look at people with a whole new meaning. And that’s love. My mom told me this story when I was a child, and I asked her to write it out thirty years later, so I can publish it. The illustration in this story is how I imagined it when she told me the story. The true meaning of this book is to get people to look deeper in their hearts and notice more on the inside of people’s hearts and not the outer appearance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Williams’s new book invites readers to explore the depths of compassion, empathy, and the enduring impact of carrying the teachings of Jesus in our daily lives, fostering a world where love and understanding prevail.
Consumers can purchase “Brown-Eyed Blue-Eyed Cat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brown-Eyed Blue-Eyed Cat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
