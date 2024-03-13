Loveforce International Releases New Music from Honey Davis and The Loveforce Collective
On Friday, March 15th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Honey Davis and The Loveforce Collective.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 15, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled "Hide Out." The Other is entitled "The Kitty Dance."
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Hide Out.” It is an electric guitar-dominated Blues Romp. Its sound is primarily Chicago Blues with shadings of Blues Rock. The instrumental has a happy, energetic sound that is nostalgic, and reminiscent of the 1950s or 1960s.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled The Kitty Dance. It is a children’s oriented Dance Instrumental that consists of happy, fast-paced music that will allow children (and adults as well), to get out the energy they have pent up waiting to be liberated. Adults with pent up energy may find the dance instrumental will help them as well.
“Although both of our releases this week are instrumentals, they are catchy and memorable,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Hide Out.” It is an electric guitar-dominated Blues Romp. Its sound is primarily Chicago Blues with shadings of Blues Rock. The instrumental has a happy, energetic sound that is nostalgic, and reminiscent of the 1950s or 1960s.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled The Kitty Dance. It is a children’s oriented Dance Instrumental that consists of happy, fast-paced music that will allow children (and adults as well), to get out the energy they have pent up waiting to be liberated. Adults with pent up energy may find the dance instrumental will help them as well.
“Although both of our releases this week are instrumentals, they are catchy and memorable,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories