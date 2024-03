Shaun J. Phree Releases "Soror Love": an Intoxicating Journey Through the Depths of Desire and Power

St. Louis, MO, March 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Shaun J. Phree, the adept weaver of tales that transcend the ordinary, proudly unveils "Soror Love," released on February 14, 2024. This novella, a crucible of emotion and will, invites the reader to explore the forbidden and the alluring through its pages.Book Description: In "Soror Love," Phree takes us deep into the life of Lauren, whose charisma and authority bring about a whirlwind of passion, challenge long-standing vows, and beckon the kind of love that defies boundaries. Amid the fervor of sorority conventions and the promises of secret romances, the book questions the very essence of love's rules.Author Bio: With a finesse honed by his Psychology expertise, Shaun J. Phree's storytelling captures the raw essence of connection and the complexities it weaves, making "Soror Love" a significant addition to his literary repertoire.Contact Information: For media inquiries, interviews, and review copies, please contact:PLE Press Email:phree.words@gmail.comConnect with Shaun J. Phree:Website: https://linktr.ee/ShaunJPhreeSocial Media Handles:https://www.facebook.com/authorphreehttps://www.instagram.com/authorphree/https://www.tiktok.com/@phreebookshttps://www.goodreads.com/ShaunJPhreeBook Links:Apple Books: https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id6475117369Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVN21QJ1Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/2940179143802Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/206118032-soror-loveYour coverage of "Soror Love" is anticipated with much excitement, and we eagerly await the opportunity to engage with you.