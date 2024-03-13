Chanimal University Announces Over $100,000 in Scholarships
Awarded to top channel influencers for 2024 as part of its 30th anniversary. Accepting nominations.
Austin, TX, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chanimal, celebrating its 30th anniversary since 1994, one of the high-tech industry’s largest channel resources, announces it will offer over $100,000 in scholarships to Chanimal University, one of the industry’s best-selling Channel Training and Certified Management programs with over 10,000 channel professional trained.
“Scholarship recipients are selected based on their contribution to the channel within large and small channel teams in sales, marketing, or operations,” CEO and founder of Chanimal Ted Finch, said. “Others are picked from among consultants, content contributors, and rising stars who are nominated among their peers.”
This year, scholarship recipients also include all top 50 Channel Influencers from CRN. “It’s our effort to award their notable contributions,” said Finch.
The scholarships include the Certified Channel Manager course, which is the university’s most popular, comprehensive, self-paced online course. It includes 31 lessons that cover strategy and tactics for channel sales, marketing, and channel operations. The course normally sells for $1,995. A detailed syllabus is at Chanimal.com.
CEO of PartnerOptimizer Dina Moskowitz is one of the top 50 channel influencers and top women of the channel, according to CRN, said, “I especially like the depth of content, the enthusiastic style, and the over 100 included best-practice templates, samples, and worksheets.” She continues, “It should be a required course for every channel manager.”
Well-known channel analyst, and Channel Influencer of the Year, Jay McBain, said, “Great education – unbelievable depth of content here. It is more than just a certificate – it is an MBA in the channel.”
The scholarships are part of Chanimal’s ongoing contribution to standardize the channel using industry best practices. Peer nominations can be submitted at Chanimal.com.
More information can be found at:
www.chanimal.com
www.chanimaluniversity.com
About Chanimal
Chanimal has provided high-tech channel sales, marketing, training, certification, consulting, and channel content since 1994. With over 600 clients including Microsoft, Adobe, Autodesk, Ingram Micro, GE, Motorola, HP, Dell, Sony, Disney, Citrix, Survey Monkey, 3M, Google, VMware, Apple, and Intel. Chanimal runs the world’s #1 best-selling Channel Certification program with over 10,000 trained.
The founder grew the world’s largest channel launch company that grew from 13 to over 4,000 people, while executing over one million channel promotions, wrote the marketing plan for Netscape, published AOL, helped form Red Storm Entertainment with Tom Clancy, and was a VP of Marketing with GE, VP with Goldmine, and Sr VP Marketing with Motorola.
Contact
Ted Finch, CEO & Founder
Chanimal
512-263-9618
www.chanimal.com
chanimal@chanimal.com
