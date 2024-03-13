Healthgrades Names Swedish Medical Center a 2024 Patient Safety Award Recipient
Swedish outperforms 95% of U.S. hospitals in patient safety for sixth consecutive year.
Englewood, CO, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center announced today it has been recognized as a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement, along with numerous other accolades from Healthgrades, including being named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Overall Excellence as well as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care, and recognition for its specialty care being honored among America’s 100 Best Hospitals in Cardiac Care, Critical Care, Stroke Care, Orthopedic Surgery, Spine Surgery, Gastrointestinal Care, Gastrointestinal Surgery and Prostate Surgeries; reflects Swedish’s dedication to providing a safe, high-quality care experience for all patients and places the organization within the top 5% of hospitals nationwide.
“Swedish Medical Center is proud to be recognized for our commitment to safety,” said Jaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “It’s a promise every member of our team makes to patients entrusting themselves or their loved ones to our skilled and compassionate care: we strive to ensure our campus, any staff encounter and each procedure—no matter how big or small—is delivered with patient safety as the top priority.”
To determine the nation’s premier hospitals for patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades’ analysis revealed marked declines in patient safety, particularly among the nation’s lowest-performing hospitals. As a result, patients who seek care at hospitals receiving the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower risk of experiencing one of the four leading patient safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:
● In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (approximately 52% less likely)*
● Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 56% less likely)*
● Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 67% less likely)*
● Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (approximately 71% less likely)*
Where you’re treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals–with data insights not available anywhere else. To learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, visit healthgrades.com.
*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award Methodology (https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/method/healthgrades-patient-safety-methodology), which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2023.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center and 504 bed hospital, is proud to be a healthcare partner to the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood. Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services. Swedish Medical Center is a part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and the number two large health system in the United States. To find a doctor or learn more about our specialties, visit SwedishHospital.com
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. Our health system, large group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
