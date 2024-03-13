3rd Annual Conch Shell International Film Festival Welcomes Submissions from Caribbean & Caribbean Diaspora Creatives
Queens, NY, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions is currently accepting submissions for the third annual Conch Shell International Film Festival 2024 (CSIFF 2024) that will run from October 10-October 13, 2024 in New York City as well as virtually on Filmocracy’s festival streaming platform. The festival will feature films, workshops, networking events, screenplay readings, and artist chats.
Early Deadline for submissions: March 29th, 2024.
Regular deadline for submission is June 1st, 2024.
Late deadline is July 12, 2024.
Visit www.conchshelliff.com for a submission link.
Conch Shell International Film Festival (CSIFF) is presented by nonprofit Conch Shell Productions, Inc. The festival is dedicated to championing talented emerging and established filmmakers from the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora. The festival is seeking films from 1 minute to 40 minutes from aspiring independent and student artists, as un-produced screenplays or television pilot scripts.
This year’s festival will feature indie and student films that inspire awakenings.
Filmmaker reviews about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest:
"CSIFF2022 was fantastic! This festival is so thoughtfully organized with many opportunities for filmmakers to interact and engage virtually through Filmocracy in meaningful conversation. The podcast conversations were also a great feature. The focus and commitment to film as tool for social justice was exciting. The voices of the Caribbean diaspora represented in the festival is an invaluable contribution to the field. The organization, communication, and hospitality was impressive!" -Alicia Diaz “Entre Puerto Rico y Richmond: Women in Resistance Shall Not Be Moved”
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
