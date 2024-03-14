Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Pangean Chronicles: Awakenings," by JP MacDougall
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Pangean Chronicles: Awakenings," a young adult fantasy by JP MacDougall.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About The Pangean Chronicles: Awakenings:
Millions of years ago in the time of Pangea, when the continents were still as one, there existed the demon world. A race known as the Sanctorians reigned over a peaceful existence until the mysterious and unsettling birth of a dark demon cast a long shadow over this peace. Following the rise of this dark lord, who became known as Satanicus, a terrible war ensued, with Sanctorians leading a resistance against this new tyranny. By the end of the catastrophic war, with Satanicus incarcerated within "The Book," the super-continent of Pangea was shattered into its separate continents and human existence, as we know it now, came to be.
Now the human race faces a threat greater than ever before. Lord Masshawus has spent millions of years in the shadows, raising an army and now plots to unify Pangea. It is down to Michael Shaw and his allies to stop the unification of Pangea and to recover "The Book." The future of civilisation is in the balance and there are very few who can be trusted.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (372 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.36 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947375
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CW1BG7PQ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PANAWAKEN
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Millions of years ago in the time of Pangea, when the continents were still as one, there existed the demon world. A race known as the Sanctorians reigned over a peaceful existence until the mysterious and unsettling birth of a dark demon cast a long shadow over this peace. Following the rise of this dark lord, who became known as Satanicus, a terrible war ensued, with Sanctorians leading a resistance against this new tyranny. By the end of the catastrophic war, with Satanicus incarcerated within "The Book," the super-continent of Pangea was shattered into its separate continents and human existence, as we know it now, came to be.
Now the human race faces a threat greater than ever before. Lord Masshawus has spent millions of years in the shadows, raising an army and now plots to unify Pangea. It is down to Michael Shaw and his allies to stop the unification of Pangea and to recover "The Book." The future of civilisation is in the balance and there are very few who can be trusted.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (372 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.36 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947375
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CW1BG7PQ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PANAWAKEN
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories