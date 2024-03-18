Dr. Vida Lynn Asare’s Newly Released "A Journey To Know God" is a Soul-Stirring Discussion of Profound Biblical Insights
“A Journey To Know God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Vida Lynn Asare is a compelling exploration, revealing divine manifestations that illuminate the intricate ways in which God unveils Himself to humanity.
Ewing Township, NJ, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Journey To Know God”: an articulate examination of key scripture. “A Journey To Know God” is the creation of published author, Dr. Vida Lynn Asare, a medical practitioner, bible teacher, wife, and mother of three beautiful children.
Asare shares, “A journey to know God is written for all children of God who yearn and desire to have a close personal relationship with the Lord. It is for those searching to experience profound encounters and hear His voice in their innermost being, for those who will not be content with anything less than the experience of knowing him in full measure according to his revelation. It is for those who value a relationship with the Lord and are willing to discover the countless ways God has made himself known to humanity in the past, present, and future.
“The purpose of this book is to expand your knowledge through a systematic discussion of how God has chosen to reveal Himself. It is for those who need help to be confident, authentic, and blessed. Why? You were made in the image of God; the more you mature in the knowledge of Him, the more you discover your true self.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Vida Lynn Asare’s new book eloquently unravels the profound ways in which God unveils Himself, inviting readers to witness the transformative and awe-inspiring moments of divine revelation.
Consumers can purchase “A Journey To Know God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Journey To Know God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
