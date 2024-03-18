Agatha Ozo Diche Ibekwe’s Newly Released “30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1” is an Engaging Resource for Spiritual Nourishment
“30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Agatha Ozo Diche Ibekwe is an uplifting opportunity for daily reflection and prayer as a series of thoughtful devotions unfold.
Gardena, CA, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1”: a heartwarming celebration of all God provides. “30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1” is the creation of published author, Agatha Ozo Diche Ibekwe, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and registered nurse.
Ibekwe shares, “'30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL' is a collection of daily reflections and prayers based on inspirational encounter with the Holy Spirit while reading and studying the word of God. The word of God is God Himself, and it can be felt.
“The word is real and is alive. Each daily insight consists of a reflection, prayer, and resource readings based on the Bible using the New Living Translation.
“May you be guided by the Holy Spirit, and may the Almighty Lord answer each and every prayer you pray as you use this book for God’s glory. I pray in Jesus’s name. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Agatha Ozo Diche Ibekwe’s new book will challenge and empower believers through uplifting devotions and powerful prayer.
Consumers can purchase “30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
