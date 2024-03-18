Agatha Ozo Diche Ibekwe’s Newly Released “30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1” is an Engaging Resource for Spiritual Nourishment

“30 TO 31 DAYS DAILY DEVOTIONAL: VOLUME 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Agatha Ozo Diche Ibekwe is an uplifting opportunity for daily reflection and prayer as a series of thoughtful devotions unfold.