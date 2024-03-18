Tiffany Rebar’s Newly Released "Welcome Home Melanie Mae" is a Sweet Story of Imagination and Adventure
“Welcome Home Melanie Mae” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffany Rebar is a delightful tale of a surprise visitor who brings joy and creativity to the home of two precious girls.
Yorktown, VA, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Welcome Home Melanie Mae”: a lighthearted tale of fun and enjoyment. “Welcome Home Melanie Mae” is the creation of published author, Tiffany Rebar, a dedicated wife and mother.
Rebar shares, “Melanie Mae’s beautiful smile and loving character will delight children as they read about her adventures in a new home. Melanie Mae encourages learning as she goes through the days of the week with her new family. With the amazing imagination of two girls, who happily welcomed her into their family, Melanie Mae can do anything. Their days are filled with fun and excitement as they do photo shoots, dance, dress-up, go on a safari, and much more. Melanie Mae is happy to find a place where she can be the unique, silly giraffe that she truly is. She finally found a place where she belongs.
“I hope you fall in love with the giraffe’s fun-loving character in the same way my family has enjoyed going on these adventures in their home with Melanie Mae, a large stuffed giraffe. The rhyming and repetitive nature of this book will promote learning and language concepts while encouraging imaginative play in the younger child. This warmhearted and fun book will provide entertainment and enhance imaginations for years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Rebar’s new book will charm young imaginations as Melanie Mae arrives with adventure at her heels.
Consumers can purchase “Welcome Home Melanie Mae” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Welcome Home Melanie Mae,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rebar shares, “Melanie Mae’s beautiful smile and loving character will delight children as they read about her adventures in a new home. Melanie Mae encourages learning as she goes through the days of the week with her new family. With the amazing imagination of two girls, who happily welcomed her into their family, Melanie Mae can do anything. Their days are filled with fun and excitement as they do photo shoots, dance, dress-up, go on a safari, and much more. Melanie Mae is happy to find a place where she can be the unique, silly giraffe that she truly is. She finally found a place where she belongs.
“I hope you fall in love with the giraffe’s fun-loving character in the same way my family has enjoyed going on these adventures in their home with Melanie Mae, a large stuffed giraffe. The rhyming and repetitive nature of this book will promote learning and language concepts while encouraging imaginative play in the younger child. This warmhearted and fun book will provide entertainment and enhance imaginations for years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Rebar’s new book will charm young imaginations as Melanie Mae arrives with adventure at her heels.
Consumers can purchase “Welcome Home Melanie Mae” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Welcome Home Melanie Mae,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories