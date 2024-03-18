Stacey A. DeLaney’s Newly Released “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” is an Uplifting and Empowering Read
“The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey A. DeLaney is a heartwarming tale that follows LayLa on an enchanting journey, teaching young readers valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and the joy of how a beloved rescue dog can make a difference in the lives of children who may be struggling in school.
Fonda, NY, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School”: a heartwarming message of encouragement and inclusion. “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” is the creation of published author, Stacey A. DeLaney, a retired educator and dedicated wife.
DeLaney shares, “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog is inspired by the real-life story of LayLa. While in fact LayLa was rescued from upsetting circumstances, LayLa really rescued her owners by filling them with great love, great joy, and devoted companionship. LayLa is particularly attached to Stacey and follows her everywhere and especially loves to go on adventures with her. This is the third story told about LayLa’s adventures. This adventure of LayLa is about her going to school and working with students who need extra support and love from her. LayLa is indeed one of God’s beloved creatures!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey A. DeLaney’s new book beautifully captures the spirit of curiosity and resilience as LayLa embarks on a delightful journey, imparting valuable life lessons and spreading joy to young readers through her heartwarming escapades.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
