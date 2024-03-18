Stacey A. DeLaney’s Newly Released “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” is an Uplifting and Empowering Read

“The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Her Going to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey A. DeLaney is a heartwarming tale that follows LayLa on an enchanting journey, teaching young readers valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and the joy of how a beloved rescue dog can make a difference in the lives of children who may be struggling in school.