Manu Philip’s Newly Released “Sold Out: When You Sacrifice Your Life” is a Riveting Examination of Key Biblical Figures Sacrificial Journeys

“Sold Out: When You Sacrifice Your Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Manu Philip offers a unique journalistic format, providing insights into the inner lives and thoughts of familiar biblical characters. This book serves as an eye-opener, pointing readers towards a successful Christian life and addressing important questions related to sacrifice.