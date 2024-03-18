Alisa Weir’s Newly Released "The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel" is a Potent Exploration of Biblical Prophecies and the End Times
“The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alisa Weir offers readers a clear and comprehensive understanding of the events foretold in the Bible. With a keen focus of deciphering the signs leading up to Jesus Christ's return, this book becomes an indispensable guide for those seeking to navigate the complexities of biblical prophecy.
Snoqualmie, WA, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel,” a potent resource for new and established biblical scholars, is the creation of published author, Alisa Weir.
Weir shares, “Long ago, God spoke to the prophets about the events to come. The Bible foretold the rise and fall of kings and kingdoms. The Scriptures foretold the coming of the Messiah.
“Since Jesus came, many have believed in Him. Now he is going to return. Jesus told his disciples the signs of his coming and what events would come to pass. These and other events are written in several books of the Bible.
“Are we living in the end times? Many people have looked at the Scriptures. Scholars have pondered the writings. Sorting it all out can be a challenge. It’s like putting a puzzle together.
“Fortunately, there is a key that unlocks the mystery. Once a prophecy is fulfilled, it becomes history. Now the picture becomes easier to see when we look at the events in His story.
“The great puzzle is about the prophecies and the events, winding up to the end of times and the return of Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alisa Weir’s new book is a beacon of understanding in the realm of biblical prophecy. With a blend of scholarship and accessibility, Weir presents a compelling narrative that encourages readers to explore the prophecies with a fresh perspective.
Consumers can purchase “The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
