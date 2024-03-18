Alisa Weir’s Newly Released "The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel" is a Potent Exploration of Biblical Prophecies and the End Times

“The Great Puzzle: Part One: A Look at Daniel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alisa Weir offers readers a clear and comprehensive understanding of the events foretold in the Bible. With a keen focus of deciphering the signs leading up to Jesus Christ's return, this book becomes an indispensable guide for those seeking to navigate the complexities of biblical prophecy.