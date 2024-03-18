TJ Adair’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog" is a Charming Adventure Through God’s Creation
“The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog” from Christian Faith Publishing author TJ Adair is an enjoyable tale of a friends, nature, and important lessons of faith that will captivate young imaginations.
New York, NY, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog”: a fun and interactive reading experience. “The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog” is the creation of published author TJ Adair.
Adair shares, “To God be the glory!
“The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog is a fun adventure book. Shenny is a groundhog that lives in the foothills of Western North Carolina. This book will take you on a journey following Shenny’s daily travels. Shenny will take a new direction to find food and water every day. Along the way, Shenny meets both new and old friends. Some of these wildlife friends may be in your backyard too. This book can lead to conversations about God, basic directions, different animals, and native North Carolina plants. In the back are activities to entertain and use to learn. Every day can be an adventure, so come along with Shenny and meet his friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, TJ Adair’s new book offers readers fascinating facts and an imaginative romp in the wonders of nature.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Shenny the Groundhog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
