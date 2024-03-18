Margaret Wade’s Newly Released "Silent Beauty Speaks: A Quiet Collection of Poems" is a Tranquil Ode to Nature and Poetic Essence of Life

“Silent Beauty Speaks: A Quiet Collection of Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Wade offers a rhythmic harmony of language, inspired by the beauty of the natural world and the depths of human experience. Each poem reflects the author's vision, creating a melody of words that convey a longing for creation, faith, and a hope in the promises she believes in.