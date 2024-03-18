Joyce Greco’s Newly Released "A Cat Pays It Forward" is a Charming Tale of Friendship and Unexpected Connections
“A Cat Pays It Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Greco is a sweet story of a lost cat in need of help and how the love she received would later go on to bring together two deserving souls.
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Cat Pays It Forward”: a heartwarming fairy tale style narrative that presents an important lesson on kindness and generosity. “A Cat Pays It Forward” is the creation of published author, Joyce Greco.
Greco shares, “A lost cat befriends a squirrel and is taken in and loved by a lonely maiden who pampers and sings to her. While on a beach adventure, the cat meets a young man and brings him together with the lonely maiden, who then together fall in love, thus paying it forward with the love that was given to her.
“Whether it’s a good deed, a kind word, or a warm hug, paying it forward benefits us all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Greco’s new book will delight and entertain as young readers explore with a cast of affable characters.
Consumers can purchase “A Cat Pays It Forward” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Cat Pays It Forward,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
