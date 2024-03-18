Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s New Book, "Directly in Front of Me," Follows a High Schooler’s Attempts to Navigate Her Past Traumas & Relationships in Order to Move Forward
North Syracuse, NY, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger has completed her most recent book, “Directly in Front of Me”: a gripping coming-of-age tale that follows a high school senior who must learn to move on from her ex-boyfriend if she has any hope of opening herself up to a new relationship, or risk missing a great opportunity forever.
“Maddie envisions what her senior year of high school will look like,” writes Ashley. “How is it going to begin and how will it end? She’s had her share of boyfriends and breakups but never one that has continued to exist. Maddie has been waiting to find her true connection in life with someone. When she first notices a guy she hasn’t seen before, she is instantly drawn to him and wants to know more about him. She later finds out his name is Parker. When they begin to explore one another, they come to realize how the pain of their past and present affects themselves, each other, their family, and friends. Maddie lost her mother at a young age, and Parker grew up with parents who constantly argued with each other. When things take a turn for the worst between Parker and Maddie, she turns to Jordan who she met in her sophomore year of high school.
“Jordan and Maddie begin to bond and feelings start to develop. The presence of Parker haunting her in real life and in her dreams is holding her back from moving forward with a relationship that could be what she’s been looking for. Can Maddie finally let go of Parker so she can move on with Jordan? Or will she be stuck in Parker’s web of the unknown and the back and forth between Jordan and Parker, causing her to miss her opportunity with the person who could be her forever connection?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s book is a spellbinding drama that is sure to keep the pages turning as Maddie tries to find herself and let go of her past in the hope of taking hold of the incredible connection in front of her. Poignant and character-driven, Ashley weaves an emotionally stirring tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Directly in Front of Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Maddie envisions what her senior year of high school will look like,” writes Ashley. “How is it going to begin and how will it end? She’s had her share of boyfriends and breakups but never one that has continued to exist. Maddie has been waiting to find her true connection in life with someone. When she first notices a guy she hasn’t seen before, she is instantly drawn to him and wants to know more about him. She later finds out his name is Parker. When they begin to explore one another, they come to realize how the pain of their past and present affects themselves, each other, their family, and friends. Maddie lost her mother at a young age, and Parker grew up with parents who constantly argued with each other. When things take a turn for the worst between Parker and Maddie, she turns to Jordan who she met in her sophomore year of high school.
“Jordan and Maddie begin to bond and feelings start to develop. The presence of Parker haunting her in real life and in her dreams is holding her back from moving forward with a relationship that could be what she’s been looking for. Can Maddie finally let go of Parker so she can move on with Jordan? Or will she be stuck in Parker’s web of the unknown and the back and forth between Jordan and Parker, causing her to miss her opportunity with the person who could be her forever connection?”
Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Dreswick-Dollinger’s book is a spellbinding drama that is sure to keep the pages turning as Maddie tries to find herself and let go of her past in the hope of taking hold of the incredible connection in front of her. Poignant and character-driven, Ashley weaves an emotionally stirring tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Directly in Front of Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories