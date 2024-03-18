Author Shereema Dumas’s New Book, "Poetry for the Spirit," Explores the Author's Soul Through a Series of Poems in Order to Inspire Readers to Face Whatever Life Presents
Recent release “Poetry for the Spirit” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shereema Dumas is a beautiful series of poems inspired by the author's life that reveals how she overcame each of life’s challenges through faith and determination. Using her past experiences, Dumas aims to help encourage growth and strength within her readers and help them face life’s trials with faith and determination.
Edison, NJ, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shereema Dumas, a creative spirit and lover of music and writing who grew up listening to her great-grandmother tell stories of growing up in Barbados, has completed her new book, “Poetry for the Spirit”: a poignant series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s experiences in her life, from joy and love to the struggles she was forced to overcome.
“‘Poetry for the Spirit’ is a collection of poetry that touches upon life’s many journeys,” writes Dumas. “It is a collective work to inspire, move, and challenge one to think and feel deeply. Readers could find themselves experiencing the journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shereema Dumas’s brilliant and thought-provoking assortment of writings will touch readers deep within their soul, encouraging them to see the world in new ways, and gather the courage needed to work through the challenges of life to achieve inner peace and healing. Dumas weaves an intricate journey through her mind in order to touch the hearts and minds of readers as they explore her life through poetry for inspiration and hope.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Poetry for the Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
