Author Shereema Dumas’s New Book, "Poetry for the Spirit," Explores the Author's Soul Through a Series of Poems in Order to Inspire Readers to Face Whatever Life Presents

Recent release “Poetry for the Spirit” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shereema Dumas is a beautiful series of poems inspired by the author's life that reveals how she overcame each of life’s challenges through faith and determination. Using her past experiences, Dumas aims to help encourage growth and strength within her readers and help them face life’s trials with faith and determination.