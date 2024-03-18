Author Marcia Hutchison’s New Book, "You Only Know What You Know," is a Collection of the Author's Observations Concerning the Liberal Media's Damage to America's Future

Recent release “You Only Know What You Know” from Covenant Books author Marcia Hutchison is a powerful exploration of the ways in which the American people have been fed lies in order to divide them even further, cause chaos, and eventually lead to the collapse of the United States by enemies both domestic and foreign.