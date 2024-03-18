Author Debbie Wilder Young’s New Book, "I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die," Follows a Young Girl Who Uses Her Gift of Song to Praise God, and Continues to do so as She Grows Up

Recent release “I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die” from Covenant Books author Debbie Wilder Young is a heartfelt story based on true events that centers around the author as she sings with her mother at churches from a young age in order to lift up Jesus’s name. As she grows up, Young continues to sing at churches and her local radio station, now with her son, to continue spreading God’s love and music.