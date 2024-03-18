Author Debbie Wilder Young’s New Book, "I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die," Follows a Young Girl Who Uses Her Gift of Song to Praise God, and Continues to do so as She Grows Up
Recent release “I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die” from Covenant Books author Debbie Wilder Young is a heartfelt story based on true events that centers around the author as she sings with her mother at churches from a young age in order to lift up Jesus’s name. As she grows up, Young continues to sing at churches and her local radio station, now with her son, to continue spreading God’s love and music.
Morristown, TN, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Wilder Young, who has been singing since a very young age, has completed her new book, “I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die”: a delightful, faith-based tale that follows the author as she grows up singing in church from an early age, and using her special gift to praise Christ as she grows through every stage of her life.
Born and raised in the small town of Morristown, Tennessee, author Debbie Wilder Young considers her faith and family to be most important to her. She enjoys singing and playing the piano at her church and is very active and enjoys camping with friends. The author has sung with the Northside Trio for over twenty-plus years in hundreds of churches, and she still sings with her own son, Jairus, and others in her church on the broadcast each Sunday morning.
Young shares, “Singing is good medicine for the soul. It can brighten a sad day and make a good day even better. Meeting friends and special people along the journey gives us so much joy and showers us with blessings. Always work for Jesus and use your gifts and talents for him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debbie Wilder Young’s new book was inspired by the author’s father, who always loved reading and drawing funny cartoons, and decided to share her story about growing up singing for the Lord with her mother. With colorful artwork to help bring her story to life, Young hopes that “I’m Gonna Sing Till I Die” will inspire readers of all ages to raise their voices to sing and glorify the Lord’s name.
Readers can purchase “I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in the small town of Morristown, Tennessee, author Debbie Wilder Young considers her faith and family to be most important to her. She enjoys singing and playing the piano at her church and is very active and enjoys camping with friends. The author has sung with the Northside Trio for over twenty-plus years in hundreds of churches, and she still sings with her own son, Jairus, and others in her church on the broadcast each Sunday morning.
Young shares, “Singing is good medicine for the soul. It can brighten a sad day and make a good day even better. Meeting friends and special people along the journey gives us so much joy and showers us with blessings. Always work for Jesus and use your gifts and talents for him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Debbie Wilder Young’s new book was inspired by the author’s father, who always loved reading and drawing funny cartoons, and decided to share her story about growing up singing for the Lord with her mother. With colorful artwork to help bring her story to life, Young hopes that “I’m Gonna Sing Till I Die” will inspire readers of all ages to raise their voices to sing and glorify the Lord’s name.
Readers can purchase “I'm Gonna Sing Till I Die” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories