Author Jacob C. Larson’s New Book, "Practical Ramblings On Relationships," Provides Insight Into the Problem Areas of a Relationship and Offers Ways to Address Them
Recent release “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” from Covenant Books author Jacob C. Larson is an eye-opening look at the possible causes for problems within one’s relationships, and how these issues can be addressed in a healthy and meaningful way that enhances the level of emotional connection within the relationship.
Junction City, OR, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jacob C. Larson, who currently resides in Oregon and enjoys camping, fishing, and hunting in the Pacific Northwest with his family, has completed his new book, “Practical Ramblings On Relationships”: a fascinating read that focuses on personal growth and development while revealing how past traumas and behaviors can affect one’s present relationships.
“Everyone starts out in a relationship with positive hopes in mind,” writes Jacob. “They look at their significant other fondly, through rose-colored glasses, without actually seeing beyond what is being portrayed, without considering who they are, as an individual, especially not one who has joined their life together with someone else. It’s from that perspective that I have written this book. What I have learned about myself in my relationships and how a person’s personality, past traumas, upbringing, family dynamic, mental illness, socioeconomic status, education, etc.—all play very major roles in the success of a relationship.
“Obviously, I am a man, so what is shared in this book will be from the perspective of a man. Try as I may to be impartial, I’m letting you know in advance that there are some things that I am unsure how not to be. I willingly admit that the mystery of that which is a woman still eludes me. Of that, I do not speak for them, nor will I attempt to. However, if there was a book I could have given myself as a young man, this is it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jacob C. Larson’s new book is an enlightening guide that cites various studies and draws upon the author’s own personal experiences to reveal how behaviors in relationships can be influenced by one’s past and upbringing. Thought-provoking and engaging, “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” will ensure that readers have the proper tools to handle whatever problems they may experience within their own relationships, and how they can be addressed to benefit all parties involved.
Readers can purchase “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Everyone starts out in a relationship with positive hopes in mind,” writes Jacob. “They look at their significant other fondly, through rose-colored glasses, without actually seeing beyond what is being portrayed, without considering who they are, as an individual, especially not one who has joined their life together with someone else. It’s from that perspective that I have written this book. What I have learned about myself in my relationships and how a person’s personality, past traumas, upbringing, family dynamic, mental illness, socioeconomic status, education, etc.—all play very major roles in the success of a relationship.
“Obviously, I am a man, so what is shared in this book will be from the perspective of a man. Try as I may to be impartial, I’m letting you know in advance that there are some things that I am unsure how not to be. I willingly admit that the mystery of that which is a woman still eludes me. Of that, I do not speak for them, nor will I attempt to. However, if there was a book I could have given myself as a young man, this is it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jacob C. Larson’s new book is an enlightening guide that cites various studies and draws upon the author’s own personal experiences to reveal how behaviors in relationships can be influenced by one’s past and upbringing. Thought-provoking and engaging, “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” will ensure that readers have the proper tools to handle whatever problems they may experience within their own relationships, and how they can be addressed to benefit all parties involved.
Readers can purchase “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories