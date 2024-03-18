Author Jacob C. Larson’s New Book, "Practical Ramblings On Relationships," Provides Insight Into the Problem Areas of a Relationship and Offers Ways to Address Them

Recent release “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” from Covenant Books author Jacob C. Larson is an eye-opening look at the possible causes for problems within one’s relationships, and how these issues can be addressed in a healthy and meaningful way that enhances the level of emotional connection within the relationship.