The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival Announces April 2024 Lineup in New York City
The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival has announced the full lineup for its eleventh annual event held from April 4-7, 2024 in New York City.
New York, NY, March 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 11th Annual Event to Feature Screenings, Panels, Writing Competitions, and Virtual Reality Demos
Actors Matthew Modine and Arnold Chun Set to Appear
The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival returns for its eleventh season with a lineup of screenings, panels, screenplay and graphic novel completions, and virtual reality demonstrations. The event will be held from Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 7 across Queens and Manhattan.
Founder and director Daniel Abella is proud of the festival’s accomplishments in carrying on the legacy of its namesake. “Philip K. Dick’s themes explore our humanity and relational stance with technology,” he said. “He taught us to embrace our inherent qualities and capacity to make the world a better place. Whether it’s the rapid growth of AI and genetic engineering, or everyday factors such as pain, sadness, and grief, our festival serves as a medium for his work.”
Noted for his roles in Full Metal Jacket (1987) and Netflix’s Stranger Things (2016-22), Matthew Modine will appear at the screening of I Am What You Imagine, on Thursday, April 4. In addition, Arnold Chun, who starred in the Amazon adaptation of the novel The Man in the High Castle (2015-19), will attend the presentation of Purgy’s on Saturday, April 6.
In addition to panels with industry insiders, the festival includes screenplay and graphic novel competitions, which Abella hopes will shine a spotlight on the value of creativity. “Writing is a time-honored tradition, and we offer a balance against the temptation of special effects and flashy cinematography.” He added, “These competitions help unlock great stories and tomorrow’s driving trends.”
As life continues to be as unpredictable as ever, the festival remains committed to offering important lessons through entertainment. “Science fiction is a mindset,” said Abella. “The boundaries between the genre and real life are quickly evaporating, and while Philip K. Dick bemoaned how Sci-Fi was regarded as ‘pulp fiction,’ he would be very proud to know that his works are part of the literary canon, and serve as a preview into our very near future.”
Note that the schedule is subject to change. Passes are available on their website.
About The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival:
The Philip K. Dick Science Fiction Film Festival, which launched in 2012 as New York City's first and only festival of its kind, honors the enduring legacy of novelist Philip K. Dick. His enormously effective works composed of fictional universes, virtual realities, dystopian worlds, and human mutation served as a significant observation into the current state of society. Organized by individuals and filmmakers who understand the difficulties and challenges of presenting unique narratives in a corporate environment, the festival embraces original concepts and alternative approaches to storytelling. Since 2013, the festival has held additional gatherings in France, Germany, Poland, Rotterdam, and Los Angeles. The event was named one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine in 2022.
