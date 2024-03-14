"Live Selling School" Founder & CEO Dawn Chubai Leads Spring Issue of PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine
PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine Spring Edition Launches with 10 New BC-Based Entrepreneurs who are changing the landscape of BC Business.
Vancouver, Canada, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc (ELL Comms), the publisher of numerous eco- and eco-luxury lifestyle titles in western Canada, has released the Spring Issue of PORTFOLIO.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine with "Live Selling School" Founder and CEO Dawn Chubai as its lead feature. The eco-friendly digital magazine is free, easily shareable, and features profiles of 10 entrepreneurs and businesses innovating and positively impacting Canada's business and economy.
As principal of Live Selling School, Dawn Chubai shares professional tips on becoming comfortable on camera while teaching the essential skills and livestream sales strategies necessary to convert customers from in-person shopping to e-commerce. Whether utilizing a specific live commerce platform or exploring other avenues, "Dawn Chubai's Home Shopping Host Method of Live Selling" is adaptable to all commodities and brand e-commerce strategies.
In Issue #3, Chubai shares her journey as a learning experience for other Canadian entrepreneurs who have decades of experience in multiple fields and are forging a new path. Live Selling is an emerging space expected to reach 35 Billion in sales by the end of 2024 and 68 Billion in the US by 2026 (Coresight Research).
Chubai shares, "As an Entrepreneur who has recently devoted my full-time attention and focus to my Business, I not only appreciate the reach and readership of Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs, but there are endless opportunities to learn from others who have built businesses from scratch. We may have different products, but business is business, and sharing successes and failures saves start-ups and solopreneurs time and money in the long run. We are also all customers, and I see each issue as a directory to refer to over time; this publication's high quality establishes it, and all who are featured as the premium products we all are and want to be perceived as."
In addition to Chubai, the 92-page Spring issue features Influencer and viral Content Creator Josh Rimer, Julia Burakova (Silver Moon Photography), Kirsten Larsen (Independent Curator), Heather Urquhart (Huna Skin), Kristy O'Leary (Decade Impact), Nathan Mahey (Divineness), Desiree Dupuis (Voes & Co, Kove Ocean), Jimi Brockett (Real Estate & Riders for Ryders), and Jill Sinclair (Training & Development Specialist).
With the launch of PORTFOLIO.YVR Issue #3, Siwak shares that "PORTOFOLIO.YVR is a personality-driven business magazine that allows investors and the business community to learn more about what drives those making change through tech, services, innovation, and more. Our readers are taken on a more heartfelt journey without the traditional business magazine style ('stats and graphs,' comparisons, and market analysis), to tell the story and invite engagement, collaboration, investment, or whatever the entrepreneur seeks."
PORTFOLIO.YVR is positioned as a sponsored content marketing vehicle, with each issue incorporating a curated approach to content that includes a very effective post-publishing digital marketing strategy by offering entrepreneurs and businesses a post-publishing omnichannel process that puts the issue's content in the inboxes of over 50K persons multiple times through a series of newsletters, affiliate database shares, and six social media platforms. This hybrid approach delivers the story to the audience in various formats to ensure success. The publisher also invests 5%-10% of the sponsorship fee into targeted social media boosts to assist those featured.
Feedback from previously featured entrepreneurs includes Stratapress & SSSI founders Sean Jordan and Paul Vanderzee: "Since our story was published, the visibility and credibility it has afforded us have been instrumental in capturing the interest of potential investors... culminating in a potential six-figure investment."
Zahoor Hassan, Founder & CEO of Wythyn Beauty (Whole Foods), says: "The exposure generated through their platform has undeniably made a substantial contribution to the overall growth of my business."
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and comprises two divisions: a) marketing and communications with an eco-friendly focus supporting primarily ethical small-to-mid-sized women-led Canadian businesses and b) publishing of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and EcoLuxLifestyle.co, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print), comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.
As principal of Live Selling School, Dawn Chubai shares professional tips on becoming comfortable on camera while teaching the essential skills and livestream sales strategies necessary to convert customers from in-person shopping to e-commerce. Whether utilizing a specific live commerce platform or exploring other avenues, "Dawn Chubai's Home Shopping Host Method of Live Selling" is adaptable to all commodities and brand e-commerce strategies.
In Issue #3, Chubai shares her journey as a learning experience for other Canadian entrepreneurs who have decades of experience in multiple fields and are forging a new path. Live Selling is an emerging space expected to reach 35 Billion in sales by the end of 2024 and 68 Billion in the US by 2026 (Coresight Research).
Chubai shares, "As an Entrepreneur who has recently devoted my full-time attention and focus to my Business, I not only appreciate the reach and readership of Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs, but there are endless opportunities to learn from others who have built businesses from scratch. We may have different products, but business is business, and sharing successes and failures saves start-ups and solopreneurs time and money in the long run. We are also all customers, and I see each issue as a directory to refer to over time; this publication's high quality establishes it, and all who are featured as the premium products we all are and want to be perceived as."
In addition to Chubai, the 92-page Spring issue features Influencer and viral Content Creator Josh Rimer, Julia Burakova (Silver Moon Photography), Kirsten Larsen (Independent Curator), Heather Urquhart (Huna Skin), Kristy O'Leary (Decade Impact), Nathan Mahey (Divineness), Desiree Dupuis (Voes & Co, Kove Ocean), Jimi Brockett (Real Estate & Riders for Ryders), and Jill Sinclair (Training & Development Specialist).
With the launch of PORTFOLIO.YVR Issue #3, Siwak shares that "PORTOFOLIO.YVR is a personality-driven business magazine that allows investors and the business community to learn more about what drives those making change through tech, services, innovation, and more. Our readers are taken on a more heartfelt journey without the traditional business magazine style ('stats and graphs,' comparisons, and market analysis), to tell the story and invite engagement, collaboration, investment, or whatever the entrepreneur seeks."
PORTFOLIO.YVR is positioned as a sponsored content marketing vehicle, with each issue incorporating a curated approach to content that includes a very effective post-publishing digital marketing strategy by offering entrepreneurs and businesses a post-publishing omnichannel process that puts the issue's content in the inboxes of over 50K persons multiple times through a series of newsletters, affiliate database shares, and six social media platforms. This hybrid approach delivers the story to the audience in various formats to ensure success. The publisher also invests 5%-10% of the sponsorship fee into targeted social media boosts to assist those featured.
Feedback from previously featured entrepreneurs includes Stratapress & SSSI founders Sean Jordan and Paul Vanderzee: "Since our story was published, the visibility and credibility it has afforded us have been instrumental in capturing the interest of potential investors... culminating in a potential six-figure investment."
Zahoor Hassan, Founder & CEO of Wythyn Beauty (Whole Foods), says: "The exposure generated through their platform has undeniably made a substantial contribution to the overall growth of my business."
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and comprises two divisions: a) marketing and communications with an eco-friendly focus supporting primarily ethical small-to-mid-sized women-led Canadian businesses and b) publishing of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, and EcoLuxLifestyle.co, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print), comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.
Contact
EcoLuxLuv Marketing & CommunicationsContact
Helen Siwak
778-847-3011
https://folioyvr.com/
Helen Siwak
778-847-3011
https://folioyvr.com/
Categories