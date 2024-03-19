Author Steven Akinnfest’s New Book, "Animalistic Negotiaboo," Follows a Mother Who Tries to Fulfill Her Children’s Wishes and Discovers How the Mountain Lion Became King

Recent release “Animalistic Negotiaboo” from Page Publishing author Steven Akinnfest is an engaging story that reveals how the mountain lion, through obtaining enough courage, managed to crown himself the king of the North American Biome, all while a mother named Gloria sets off to invent an animal-language-decoder-machine at her children’s request.