Author Steven Akinnfest’s New Book, "Animalistic Negotiaboo," Follows a Mother Who Tries to Fulfill Her Children’s Wishes and Discovers How the Mountain Lion Became King
Recent release “Animalistic Negotiaboo” from Page Publishing author Steven Akinnfest is an engaging story that reveals how the mountain lion, through obtaining enough courage, managed to crown himself the king of the North American Biome, all while a mother named Gloria sets off to invent an animal-language-decoder-machine at her children’s request.
Midwest City, OK, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steven Akinnfest, a graduate of Oklahoma City University who currently lives in Oklahoma City with his wife and has gained incredible insight through his travels across the globe with his father, a former US Air Force Sergeant, has completed his new book, “Animalistic Negotiaboo”: a riveting fable exploring how the mountain lion became the self-crowned king of the North American Biome.
“This story is trifold: it delves into the Whale’s excitement, the LION’S cunning tactics, and human ingenuity,” writes Akinnfest. “Driven by the burning desire to satisfy her children’s requisitions and demands, as well as her own curiosity and courage, Gloria embarks on a heartfelt quest that accidentally discovers how the Mountain Lion crowned itself as the king of the NAB, and animals like the Toad, Frog, Turtle, Camel, Beaver, and Walrus undergo physical transformations the same day!”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Akinnfest’s engaging tale will take readers on a captivating and imaginative tale as they follow along on Gloria’s journey to help her children and discover exactly how the mountain lion became the king in North America. With eye-popping illustrations to help bring Akinnfest’s story to life, “Animalistic Negotiaboo” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to revisit this unforgettable tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Animalistic Negotiaboo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
