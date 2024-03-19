Author Harold Anderson-Pugh’s New Book, "The Light of Life," is an Eye-Opening Series of Poems Exploring the Author’s Deep Understanding of Life and the Human Condition
Recent release “The Light of Life” from Page Publishing author Harold Anderson-Pugh is a compelling and poignant collection of narrative poems that draw from the author’s experiences, working to expresses a story of life, the way that life is, and all of life in its various forms through clarity, insight, and truth as reflected by the light.
Cincinnati, OH, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harold Anderson-Pugh, author of “Inside the Stockade: A Cautionary Tale” who was born in Cincinnati, where he currently resides, has completed his new book, “The Light of Life”: a heartfelt collection of lyrical narrative poetry and verses.
“I’ve been told that this work, ‘The Light of Life,’ is a very timely and meaningful piece of work, giving the reader something to reflect on and think about, with poignant reminders of time and change with sharp feelings of regret, as the term, the light of life, invokes a spiritual connection and reasoning,” shares Harold.
“One might ask oneself: ‘Who puts the light in life?’ ‘Where do we find knowledge, understanding, and wisdom, as light is knowledge and darkness is ignorance?’ We slow life down when sharing our words and thoughts through our emotions and feelings in the light our Creator made and gave to the system of this world.
“For if one never talks about the light, who then will know about it? That there is light in everything we experience and find our way through and no matter how much darkness we endure, it will never overpower the light, as seen in Christ, the blessed light of life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Harold Anderson-Pugh’s engaging collection will take readers on a fascinating journey as the author bares his soul with each entry. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “The Light of Life” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, inviting them to relive this incredible series over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Light of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
