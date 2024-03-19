Author Harold Anderson-Pugh’s New Book, "The Light of Life," is an Eye-Opening Series of Poems Exploring the Author’s Deep Understanding of Life and the Human Condition

Recent release “The Light of Life” from Page Publishing author Harold Anderson-Pugh is a compelling and poignant collection of narrative poems that draw from the author’s experiences, working to expresses a story of life, the way that life is, and all of life in its various forms through clarity, insight, and truth as reflected by the light.