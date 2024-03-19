Author John Leahy’s New Book, “Living a King’s Life: The Story of the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings from the Radio Broadcast Booth,” Follows a Minor-League Baseball Team
Recent release “Living a King’s Life: The Story of the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings from the Radio Broadcast Booth” from Page Publishing author John Leahy the day-to-day story of a professional minor-league independent baseball team, the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings of the Frontier League of Professional Baseball.
Blackstone, MA, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Leahy, a professional sportscaster who has done play-by-play since 1995, has completed his new book, “Living a King’s Life: The Story of the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings from the Radio Broadcast Booth”: a fascinating work in which the author shares his perspective as the radio broadcaster of the team.
Author John Leahy spent sixteen years broadcasting Minor League Baseball for teams in Michigan, Kentucky, and Massachusetts and has been the play-by-play voice of Merrimack College hockey since 2005.
Leahy introduces his work, writing, “I’m John Leahy, and I broadcast sports for a living. I would like to welcome you to a journey, a special journey, through a season of baseball as seen through the eyes of a broadcaster. What you are about to read is a day in the life of a professional baseball club, specifically the journey of the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings baseball club of the Frontier League of professional baseball as seen from my spot in the broadcast booth. So many North American baseball fans watch our national pastime and see only the action on the field. But trust me when I tell you there is so much more to being involved with baseball than just that. What I would like to accomplish in this book is to take you up close and give you a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes to the best of my ability. I’ll take you into the clubhouse and into the front office of a minor-league team and show you what I saw and heard all from my seat in the radio broadcast booth. And most importantly, we’ll go down on the field, day by day, and tell the story of the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings. I hope this book will be as fun for you to read as it was for me to write it.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Leahy’s engaging tale describes the team’s season from his perspective in the radio booth. This book introduces the reader to the personalities of the team and the day-to-day experiences of a group of men as they compete for a league championship.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Living a King’s Life: The Story of the 2009 Kalamazoo Kings from the Radio Broadcast Booth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
