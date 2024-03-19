Author kd Brinck’s New Book, “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith,” is a Fascinating Tale Set on a Distant War-Torn Planet of Cat-Eyed Kindred Known as Terra Moss

Recent release “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” from Page Publishing author kd Brinck is a thrilling fantasy adventure set on the distant world of Terra Moss, a planet inhabited by cat-eyed races known as tellurians. One tellurian, Burrwood, will be forced to fight for his survival after his kindred face defeat in a devastating war that leaves most of them dead or enslaved.