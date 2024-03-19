Author kd Brinck’s New Book, “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith,” is a Fascinating Tale Set on a Distant War-Torn Planet of Cat-Eyed Kindred Known as Terra Moss
Recent release “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” from Page Publishing author kd Brinck is a thrilling fantasy adventure set on the distant world of Terra Moss, a planet inhabited by cat-eyed races known as tellurians. One tellurian, Burrwood, will be forced to fight for his survival after his kindred face defeat in a devastating war that leaves most of them dead or enslaved.
New York, NY, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- kd Brinck, a self-proclaimed part-time recluse who began writing his own stories after being inspired by “Dune” and “The Lord of the Rings,” has completed his first book in the series, “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith”: a gripping fantasy epic that follows a young male from a race of disgraced white-eyed people known as the Twiniarians who must learn to survive after his entire race’s way of life has been destroyed.
“In another mind, in another place, and elsewhere in time, there is the world of Terra Moss,” writes Brinck. “It is inhabited by tellurians, the cat-eyed kindred, who are divided into many kindreds (races) of which the predominate are the Kedi, the Qitt, the Koboldlyn, along with other minor kindreds. A world of beauty, seid (magic), numerous gods, and thousands of years of history. An era had ended; a once-proud though arrogant kindred, the Twiniarians, the white-eyed kindred (the Hvitragua), had fallen; the victors showed little to no mercy. Their cities, great and small, were plundered and razed; the inhabitants fled, tossed to the winds to be either slaughtered or enslaved. This is the tale of one of the fallen, a white-eyed miris (male) named Burrwood—the Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith, Amanuensis; ‘Book 1, Terra Moss.’”
Published by Page Publishing, kd Brinck’s enthralling tale will lead readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Burrwood’s quest through the world of Terra Moss, with secrets and dangers lurking around every corner. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world building, Brinck weaves a compelling tale that will have readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In another mind, in another place, and elsewhere in time, there is the world of Terra Moss,” writes Brinck. “It is inhabited by tellurians, the cat-eyed kindred, who are divided into many kindreds (races) of which the predominate are the Kedi, the Qitt, the Koboldlyn, along with other minor kindreds. A world of beauty, seid (magic), numerous gods, and thousands of years of history. An era had ended; a once-proud though arrogant kindred, the Twiniarians, the white-eyed kindred (the Hvitragua), had fallen; the victors showed little to no mercy. Their cities, great and small, were plundered and razed; the inhabitants fled, tossed to the winds to be either slaughtered or enslaved. This is the tale of one of the fallen, a white-eyed miris (male) named Burrwood—the Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith, Amanuensis; ‘Book 1, Terra Moss.’”
Published by Page Publishing, kd Brinck’s enthralling tale will lead readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Burrwood’s quest through the world of Terra Moss, with secrets and dangers lurking around every corner. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world building, Brinck weaves a compelling tale that will have readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Terra Moss: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories