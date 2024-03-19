Author Cora Fleeta Hill’s New Book, "Loved Child Forever Trashed," Tells the Tragic Story of How the Author’s Granddaughter Was Abused and Destroyed by Her Mother
Recent release “Loved Child Forever Trashed” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cora Fleeta Hill is a moving memoir composed of journal entries that follows the author as she fights to bring her granddaughter home and remove her from her mother’s abusive clutches, leading to tragedy and more questions than answers.
Warrensville Heights, OH, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cora Fleeta Hill, a mother or two who works as an inner-city primary and preschool teacher, has completed her new book, “Loved Child Forever Trashed”: a tragic true story told through the author's journal entries that recounts how the author’s granddaughter was abused by her mother and taken from the world far too soon, leaving unanswered questions lingering as to what truly happened to her.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in education K-8 at Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan, author Cora Fleeta Hill received a master’s degree in education K-8 from Cambridge College in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2002. Her form of relaxation is through acrylic scenery painting on canvas, and in her spare time she enjoys playing the piano, often giving free piano lessons to children. Cora also served as a Girl Scout leader and a Boy Scout den mother. She loves the Lord and attends Aldersgate United Methodist Church and is also a proud member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Alumnae Chapter.
“This writing is to heighten awareness and uncover the tragic case of a child abused and ‘put in the trash’ by her insane mother,” writes Cora. “The trashing of children is a universal dilemma. It is a horrific act that is reported or unreported and is often covered up, overlooked, and forgotten.
“There is no closure! Loved ones are left with an abundance of grief. The TV reporter wants to follow up on the case. Legal counseling is involved. After court trials, legal documentation, and classes taken, who dropped the ball?
“Do not destroy and degrade young lives. Trashing children is a total humiliation of human life. Speak for the little voices trashed into senseless silence. Do not trash precious children.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cora Fleeta Hill’s heartbreaking tale reveals the author’s fight to bring her granddaughter home and remove her from her mother’s abusive home, and how she was met with opposition at every turn. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Cora shares her story in the hope of shining a light on the serious issue of parental abuse of their children, revealing the severe epidemic that must be stopped.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Loved Child Forever Trashed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
