Author Cora Fleeta Hill’s New Book, "Loved Child Forever Trashed," Tells the Tragic Story of How the Author’s Granddaughter Was Abused and Destroyed by Her Mother

Recent release “Loved Child Forever Trashed” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cora Fleeta Hill is a moving memoir composed of journal entries that follows the author as she fights to bring her granddaughter home and remove her from her mother’s abusive clutches, leading to tragedy and more questions than answers.