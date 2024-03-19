Tierra C. L. Oliver’s Newly Released “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” is a Three-Week Challenge to Discovering One’s Next Steps
“Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tierra C. L. Oliver is a collection of affirmations, providing uplifting guidance for fatherless youth on their journey towards self-discovery, resilience, and personal growth.
Middletown, NY, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You”: an uplifting and compassionate approach to healing a lasting loss. “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” is the creation of published author, Tierra C. L. Oliver, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and single mother from New York.
Oliver shares, “Fatherless Yet Fabulous (FYF) is a life-coaching and mentoring company for fatherless youth started by a single determined mom in 2016. Fatherlessness is accompanied with various issues, which often include impairment of self-esteem. FYF is here to encourage, enlighten, and empower. You may be fatherless, but you are so fabulous!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tierra C. L. Oliver’s new book tenderly addresses the enduring wounds caused by an absent or lost father, offering healing perspectives, acknowledgment, and a compassionate guide toward personal growth and restoration.
Consumers can purchase “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Oliver shares, “Fatherless Yet Fabulous (FYF) is a life-coaching and mentoring company for fatherless youth started by a single determined mom in 2016. Fatherlessness is accompanied with various issues, which often include impairment of self-esteem. FYF is here to encourage, enlighten, and empower. You may be fatherless, but you are so fabulous!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tierra C. L. Oliver’s new book tenderly addresses the enduring wounds caused by an absent or lost father, offering healing perspectives, acknowledgment, and a compassionate guide toward personal growth and restoration.
Consumers can purchase “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fatherless Yet Fabulous: A Reflection To A Better You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories