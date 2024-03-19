Charlene Maxfield’s Newly Released “Our Life Is A Tale That Is Told” is a Captivating Spiritual Memoir, Weaving Life's Journey with Divine Encounters and Reflections
“Our Life Is A Tale That Is Told” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlene Maxfield is an evocative spiritual memoir, beautifully narrating a journey of faith, resilience, and the profound encounters that shape our lives.
New York, NY, March 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Our Life Is A Tale That Is Told”: a complex and uplifting message of God’s continued presence. “Our Life Is A Tale That Is Told” is the creation of published author, Charlene Maxfield, a dedicated wife and ordained minister who has met presidents, generals, movie stars, Olympic gold medalists, and Heisman Trophy winners. She has had the opportunity to visit the Pentagon, the White House, and Buckingham Palace. She attended President George W. Bush’s inauguration and the Texas Black Tie and Boots inauguration ball.
Maxfield shares, “We all tell a story as we walk through the pages and chapters of our lives. Mine began in Farmersville, a small Texas town outside of Dallas. In those early days of my youth, I attended the great tent revivals of the 1950s. The atmosphere in these services was electrifying as the glory of God fell upon the place.
“I witnessed unbelievable miracles of healing; some happened in my own family. These experiences caused a longing to know God more intensely. I wanted to be used by Him and obey His every command, no matter how out of the ordinary His directions might be.
“Each chapter of this book is filled with life lessons to help build your faith and encourage you to do what God asks of you. As you do, watch Him open supernatural doors that men cannot open or close.
“Travel with me to a hospital room where a young man lies in a coma on his deathbed. Watch God bring him back to life. Leaving pride behind, stand up with me in a busy restaurant and get the attention of all present. Speak a word of encouragement to a military troupe about to leave for war.
“Follow my footsteps through the sands of Egypt and see what Joseph saw. Stand in awe as you explore the ancient archeological ruins of Petra in southern Jordan. Travel with me to the land of biblical Israel and walk where Jesus walked. Go with me to Italy and stroll through the frozen city of Pompeii, buried under the volcanic ashes of Vesuvius. Experience the magnificence of France, England, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and many more. Let’s go to the busy streets of New York City, home of Lady Liberty. Dine with me and with the rich and famous in Hollywood.
“In every place, God is always present with a lesson to be learned. I have lived a colorful life, to say the least. Each chapter of my life is filled with events, which I hope will inspire you and build your faith as you travel down life’s highways.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene Maxfield’s new book weaves a captivating narrative that explores the tapestry of life through the lens of divine encounters and spiritual insights.
Consumers can purchase “Our Life Is A Tale That Is Told” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Life Is A Tale That Is Told,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charlene Maxfield’s new book weaves a captivating narrative that explores the tapestry of life through the lens of divine encounters and spiritual insights.
