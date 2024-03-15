RSVP Volunteers to Host Seventh Annual Golf Classic
King of Prussia, PA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RSVP Volunteers announced its Seventh Annual Golf Classic, set for July 16, 2024, at Rivercrest Golf Club & Preserve. Golf and dinner participation supports RSVP’s programs that directly impact vulnerable children, seniors, Veterans, and other community members throughout the Greater Philadelphia area.
RSVP’s education and wellness programs place volunteers throughout Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. These initiatives serve over 10,000 community members annually, responding to critical needs such as STEM, literacy assistance, and food security.
Local businesses are invited to sponsor the event, gaining media exposure prior to and at the event. Select sponsorship opportunities include golf foursomes to invite top-performing employees or key prospects. Entry fee which includes green and cart fees, beverage cart, practice range, lunch, open bar, dinner, and prizes is $230 per golfer or $900 per foursome.
This event would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, including Topgolf – King of Prussia as the title sponsor and Peoples Security Bank & Trust (PSBT). Those interested in participating in the golf outing are welcome to learn more or register at http://www.rsvp-golf.com.
Sara Todd
610-834-1040
www.rsvpmc.org/
