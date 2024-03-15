New Young Adult Sci-Fi and Fantasy Adventure, "To Serve," Explores Themes of Identity and Freedom in a World Dominated by AI, Androids, Robots
Chicago, IL, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 5310 Publishing announces the upcoming release of "To Serve," an absorbing young adult science fiction and fantasy novel by debut author Ben Jacobs. Scheduled for global release in July 2024, this thought-provoking tale delves into the complexities of identity, freedom, and the power of choice in a society on the brink of change.
In "To Serve," fifteen-year-old Abel Middleton forms an unexpected bond with Caden, a custom-designed android programmed to provide emotional support to the Middleton family. As Abel and Caden navigate a world where androids are increasingly defying their programming and seeking autonomy, Caden must choose to live in hiding bound by his software, remain in servitude, or break free and risk everything to help his people, which could mean his capture and destruction.
Chicago author Ben Jacobs, drawing from his own experiences growing up with autism spectrum disorder, crafts a poignant narrative that resonates with readers of all backgrounds. Through the lens of science fiction, Jacobs invites readers to explore themes of self-discovery, acceptance, and the pursuit of personal truth.
"At its heart, 'To Serve' is a story about resilience, empathy, and the universal quest for belonging," says Jacobs. "I hope readers will be inspired by Caden's journey to embrace their own individuality and challenge the norms that confine them."
Readers interested in exploring this compelling narrative can preorder "To Serve" directly from the publisher's website at https://www.5310publishing.com/book/toserve or their preferred retailer online. Join Caden on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, as he grapples with the complexities of existence in a rapidly changing world.
For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact publicist Eric Williams at marketing@5310publishing.com
About Ben Jacobs: Ben Jacobs is an author from Illinois whose debut young adult novel, "To Serve," offers a fresh perspective on the timeless themes of identity, freedom, and self-discovery. With a keen understanding of the human experience, Jacobs infuses his writing with empathy, authenticity, and a profound sense of humanity.
About the publisher: Pronounced five-three-ten, 5310 Publishing is committed to amplifying the voices of original and skilled authors who seek to make a meaningful impact through their storytelling. By publishing stories that resonate with readers on a personal level, 5310 Publishing aims to inspire, uplift, and empower individuals and communities. Home to original and skilled authors, always looking for people who want to transform society and their community, 5310 believes that innovation starts with us, and only we have the capability to build a better future. Follow us @5310publishing on social media.
