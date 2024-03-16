Sun Creek Point RV Park Announces Grand Opening of a New Location in Caldwell, ID

Sun Creek Point RV Park in Caldwell, ID, managed by Blue Terra Development Point RV Parks, now welcomes visitors. Spanning 30 acres with 225 stalls, the park accommodates all RV types and includes amenities like a clubhouse (set for completion in Fall 2024), landscaped areas, pet-friendly zones, and spaces tailored for families and adults. Conveniently situated for access to local attractions, it offers a comprehensive RV experience.