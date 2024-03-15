Semitone Plans International Expansion Following Venture Capital Raise
Semitone, a leading online marketplace for music gear, founded by London-based tech entrepreneur Rob Petts, has announced plans for international expansion after a successful launch in the UK and European markets. Following a venture capital raise in 2023, Semitone aims to provide musicians worldwide with access to a vast array of new, used, and vintage instruments and equipment.
London, United Kingdom, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Semitone, the dedicated marketplace catering to musicians and enthusiasts seeking a diverse range of new, used, and vintage musical instruments, has successfully secured Venture Capital funding.
Semitone's online platform boasts a comprehensive listing of guitars, amplifiers, keys, synths, and recording equipment. From entry-level guitars to exclusive vintage pieces valued at over £40,000, Semitone offers a wide array of options to cater to every musician's needs and preferences.
What sets Semitone apart from other online marketplaces is its specialization in the realm of musical instruments. While broader marketplace platforms host a variety of used items, Semitone focuses exclusively on meeting the needs of musicians and enthusiasts. This targeted approach ensures more relevant content and a tailored experience for users.
The visionary behind Semitone, Rob Petts, is a tech entrepreneur. With his passion for music and commitment to providing musicians with a superior marketplace experience, Petts has led Semitone to become a trusted destination for instrument enthusiasts worldwide.
Semitone's successful funding round marks an important milestone in its journey to further enhance its offerings and reach a broader audience of musicians and enthusiasts.
For more information about Semitone and its offerings, please visit www.semitone.app
About Semitone: Semitone is a dedicated online marketplace for musicians and enthusiasts seeking new, used, and vintage musical instruments. With a comprehensive selection and a focus on meeting the specific needs of musicians, Semitone provides a tailored experience for instrument enthusiasts worldwide.
Semitone's online platform boasts a comprehensive listing of guitars, amplifiers, keys, synths, and recording equipment. From entry-level guitars to exclusive vintage pieces valued at over £40,000, Semitone offers a wide array of options to cater to every musician's needs and preferences.
What sets Semitone apart from other online marketplaces is its specialization in the realm of musical instruments. While broader marketplace platforms host a variety of used items, Semitone focuses exclusively on meeting the needs of musicians and enthusiasts. This targeted approach ensures more relevant content and a tailored experience for users.
The visionary behind Semitone, Rob Petts, is a tech entrepreneur. With his passion for music and commitment to providing musicians with a superior marketplace experience, Petts has led Semitone to become a trusted destination for instrument enthusiasts worldwide.
Semitone's successful funding round marks an important milestone in its journey to further enhance its offerings and reach a broader audience of musicians and enthusiasts.
For more information about Semitone and its offerings, please visit www.semitone.app
About Semitone: Semitone is a dedicated online marketplace for musicians and enthusiasts seeking new, used, and vintage musical instruments. With a comprehensive selection and a focus on meeting the specific needs of musicians, Semitone provides a tailored experience for instrument enthusiasts worldwide.
Contact
SemitoneContact
Lucy Gray
4420 8058 0138
www.semitone.app
Lucy Gray
4420 8058 0138
www.semitone.app
Categories