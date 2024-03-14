MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) Announces Its 2024 Collective Thread Dance Festival Presenting Artists
Collective Thread provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance.
New York, NY, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MODArts Dance Collective, Inc. (MADC) announces its 2024 Collective Thread Dance Festival Presenting Choreographers, Collaborators, and Dance Companies. The artists who will share their work in one of the live evening concerts are Ashlyn Christina/Purpose Performing Arts Collective | Brooklyn, NY; Sloka Iyengar/The Aseemkala Initiative | New York, NY; Shani Arazy | Haifa, Israel; Shachi Phene / Noor Dance Company | Rego Park, NY; Karina Mehta | White Plains, NY; Audrey Hubbard Madison/MoJazz Dance | Brooklyn, NY; Kiara Paige/CarNYval Dancers | Jamaica, NY; Alondra Galvan | London UK; Nathalie Reynoso / Ceremony Cerebellum | Yonkers, NY; Allyson Ross/ SouthernBelleStories | New York, NY; Aika Takeshima & Sara Pizzi/sarAika movement collective | Queens, NY; Leah Tubbs/MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) | Harlem, NY; Sivgin Dal | New York, NY; Janelle Gilchrist/Janelle Gilchrist Dance Troupe | Dedham, MA; io Ermoli, Emma Edy Morris, Sky Barnes, Callee Egan, Rachel Fontenot | Brooklyn, NY; Nyah Malone | Brooklyn, NY; Rachel Harris | New York, NY; Taylor West | Saint Paul, MN; Monica Shah/The Aseemkala Initiative & Emily Candaux | New York, NY; and Julia Ramirez | Jersey City, NJ.
MADC is elated to announce its Ninth Annual Collective Thread Dance Festival on March 22-23, 2024 7:30 PM at The Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY 10027 + Livestream & On Demand Option. Collective Thread provides a voice and a platform for artistic self-impression to those women/womxn identifying artists of underrepresented ethnic groups within the medium of dance. Dyane Harvey-Salaam, an accomplished dancer, educator, performing artist, & choreographer, will be presented with the Create | Share | Inspire Legacy Award during the Saturday, March 23 concert. Tickets are $25/general admission (plus processing fees); $20/students ages 10-22 & seniors 62+ (plus processing fees); and $20/livestream & on demand only for both concerts (plus processing fees).
MADC’s Collective Thread Dance Festival is made possible in part with funding from the West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) Community Benefits Grant; Lower Manhattan Cultural Center (LMCC) Creative Engagement Grant; Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ) Arts Engagement Grant; and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.
