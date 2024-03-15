Future Horizons Releases "Developing Talents, 3rd Edition: Careers for Individuals with Autism"

Dr. Grandin is a world-renowned scientist and best-selling author. She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of professionals and parents understand how to help individuals with autism. Kate Duffy has worked as a transitions navigator for students with disabilities, focusing on competitive integrated employment. She received her M.S. in journalism from the University of Kansas. She has written four books about employment, including employment for those with disabilities.