Future Horizons Releases "Developing Talents, 3rd Edition: Careers for Individuals with Autism"
Dr. Grandin is a world-renowned scientist and best-selling author. She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of professionals and parents understand how to help individuals with autism. Kate Duffy has worked as a transitions navigator for students with disabilities, focusing on competitive integrated employment. She received her M.S. in journalism from the University of Kansas. She has written four books about employment, including employment for those with disabilities.
Arlington, TX, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Who knows better about developing the talents of those with autism than Temple Grandin? This updated and expanded third edition of Developing Talents considers the continuing dismal employment statistics for individuals with autism. The authors take an in-depth look at entrepreneurship and many other options.
Using real-life examples, Grandin and Duffy note that many of the unique characteristics of individuals on the autism spectrum lend themselves well to entrepreneurial ventures. The book explores many unnoticed aspects of vocational rehabilitation programs that provide job training and placement for people with disabilities, as well as Social Security Administration programs that offer vocational assistance. Employment figures and prospects have been updated, and new jobs have been added that are well suited for those on the spectrum.
