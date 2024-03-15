HACE Presents the Second Annual Scholarship Gala: Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents

The following community partners who have had an impact on HACE residents and further pushed HACE’s mission will be highlighted: Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services' Nancy Schneeloch and Cory Storch, Rutgers University Center for Green Building's Jennifer Senick and Deborah Plotnik, Community Foodbank of New Jersey's Elaine Sanders, and Kean University’s Department of Occupational Therapy's Claire Mulry.