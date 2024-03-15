Oak Lawn UMC to Host Trans Clothing Swap Event

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX, will host its 6th annual trans clothing swap on March 23 at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event offers a welcoming space for attendees to find clothes matching their identity. Open to all, it encourages sharing and finding clothes, with light refreshments and a supportive environment. Clothing and monetary donations accepted until the event day.