Oak Lawn UMC to Host Trans Clothing Swap Event
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas, TX, will host its 6th annual trans clothing swap on March 23 at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free event offers a welcoming space for attendees to find clothes matching their identity. Open to all, it encourages sharing and finding clothes, with light refreshments and a supportive environment. Clothing and monetary donations accepted until the event day.
Dallas, TX, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donations will be accepted through the day of the swap.
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (OLUMC) will host its sixth annual trans clothing swap Saturday, March 23.
The clothing swap will take place in its facilities at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Attendees can find clothes which fit their identity or self-expression in a welcoming, social, and supportive environment.
Bring clothes to share or find clothes donated by the Oak Lawn community. All clothing is free and light refreshments will be served. Attendees will be able to “shop” for their new looks, try on new styles, and take-home items that can update their wardrobe in a safe, judgment-free environment. A range of sizes and styles will be provided.
“The Trans Clothing Swap has been a pillar for the Oak Lawn United Methodist community for a few years now,” said volunteer lead Taylor Tompkins. “Our volunteers work hard to make sure it’s a safe and welcoming space for everyone involved.” Ryan Wager, an openly queer pastor at Oak Lawn UMC said the event will be an opportunity for our trans family to be in a safe space and feel loved as they find clothing and other services, they need to be their authentic self.
“In a world where trans and queer lives and livelihoods are constantly under attack, this annual event has become increasingly vital for us to show unconditional love and support,” Wager said. “We look forward to the Q+ community helping to spread the word about the event and encouraging their loved ones to come to visit on this day.”
Other organizations will be present to provide services and information.
Clothing and monetary donations for the event will be accepted through the day of the swap. Clothing donations should be clean and gently used. Contact OLUMC for more information on donation drop off before the event.
For more information about the event, visit olumc.org/events.
About Oak Lawn UMC
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church (OLUMC) is a hub of transformative Christian Community that is inclusive, expansive, and entrepreneurial. OLUMC is a Reconciling Congregation, welcoming people of all ages, races, backgrounds, abilities, economic circumstances, sexual orientations, and gender identities into the life and leadership of our church. The OLUMC community, including staff, members, and volunteers, commit to advocating for justice and full inclusion of allin the community served. It is the heart of OLUMC to care for and partner with the oppressed and marginalized so that all of God’s children can realize the same love and liberty in unity. To learn more about the church, its philosophy, and community events, visit olumc.org.
Contact
Oak Lawn United Methodist ChurchContact
Ryan Wager
214-521-5197
olumc.org
