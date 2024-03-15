The Spirit of Harriet Tubman at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Spirit of Harriet Tubman. Leslie McCurdy invokes the “spirit” of Harriet Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Harriet Tubman’s own.
The Spirit of Harriet Tubman will run March 25 and 26, 2024 at 7:30pm and March 26 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $40 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit their website to purchase tickets.
Contact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
