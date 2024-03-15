The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, March 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the wacky and whimsical musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as its next student production.
The show runs a bustling 100 minutes with one intermission and hopes to win the audience’s approval with laughter. Production staff includes Director, Ben Cole; Musical Director, Roxas Shepherd; Choreographer, Amy Avnet; Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Maggie Currier, Carlsbad; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Eva Mather, Carmel Valley; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Steve Smith, South Park).
Performances are April 4 through 7 in the Theatre School Studio Space at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM April 4th & 5th, 2PM and 5:30PM April 6th, and 2PM April 7th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
