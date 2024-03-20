Author Tanya S. Dawkins’s New Book, "Ensign Lighthouse," is a Moving Devotional That Guides Readers in Deepening Their Connection to God
Recent release “Ensign Lighthouse” from Page Publishing author Tanya S. Dawkins is a powerful, faith-based book that supports readers advancing along their own spiritual journeys.
Bronx, NY, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tanya S. Dawkins, an ordained pastor with a passion for outreach ministry, has completed her new book, “Ensign Lighthouse”: a scripture-based work that helps readers understand the Word of God.
Author Tanya S. Dawkins is a spiritual midwife who strongly believes in the restoration of broken individuals. She is a soul winner for the Kingdom of God. All under the unction of the Holy Ghost, Tanya S. Dawkins is an avid intercessor and encourager. She’s a certified community chaplain, a public speaker of the Word with the gift of Evangelism, a Christian counselor, mentor, Christian radio host, vocalist, a recorded Gospel artist, and an author. Tanya’s two favorite quotes are “May the Lord continue to add increase to your increase” and “God bless you in his abundance.”
Tanya writes, “The pathway to the purpose of God is to be led by the way of righteousness for his name’s sake. The desire of the Lord’s heart for us is to prosper us and have us be in health even as our soul prospers. Everything we ever need and have needed has already been supplied for us. The view I see is beyond me. Leading to a two-part question in thought. ‘Why’ and ‘How come’ the Lord is so in love with us as a people. Yes, I understand there’s a reason and cause for the love of God to prevail. The Lord is good, and His mercy endures forever, great is His faithfulness, and there is no shadow of turning with Him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tanya S. Dawkins’s encouraging work helps readers absorb the Word of God and learn how to apply God’s principles in their everyday lives.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Ensign Lighthouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
