Author Christine Dianne Steinert’s New Book, "Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind," Reveals How the Author Managed to Endure Throughout Years of Abuse
Recent release “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind” from Page Publishing author Christine Dianne Steinert is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account that recounts the terrible abuse the author faced at not only the hands of her own father but also her ex-husband, and the ways in which she was able to survive these years of abuse to address her painful past in order to heal.
Bloomsburg, PA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christine Dianne Steinert has completed her new book, “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind”: a gripping and powerful memoir that documents the horrific abuse and torment the author experiences throughout her childhood at the hands of her father and how she managed to overcome it all by speaking her truth and releasing her past through her writing.
Author Christine Steinert was born into what she can only describe as a family of chaos. Her father was a sociopath and a boasting atheist with a very explosive temperament while her mother was a kind, loving, devout Christian. The damage inflicted upon her by her father was horrific, and she suffered from physical, sexual, and mental abuse while living under his reign of terror. Not only did he attempt to end her life, but she married a man just as destructive as he was.
Her lifelong struggle to survive became a complex maze in attempting to put the broken pieces of her mind back together again. It could only be accomplished by releasing the horrific secrets she kept hidden deep inside through writing “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mine.” Only by releasing the source of these painful memories one by one and bringing them to the light was she able to fend off the looming darkness that had all but destroyed her.
“I hope to inspire others to find strength and hope in recovering from trauma caused by physical, sexual, or emotional abuse,” writes Steinert. “What I have endured in my lifetime has been an uphill battle in conquering my fears and dealing with the painful memories of my past to make a better life for myself. My hope for the readers is to show them that they are not alone.
“I was lost in my own mind for the majority of my life, but thankfully, I finally found my true self. I was fortunate enough to seek the help of a trustworthy therapist for guidance throughout my long painstaking journey toward wellness. By revealing the fearful secret chambers I had walled off in my brain one by one, I am proud to say that I am a survivor. I hope my readers can find some useful knowledge for surviving even the most hopeless of situations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Dianne Steinert’s enthralling tale will take readers on a profound journey through the author’s past and they witness the abuse and pain she faced at every turn, and how she managed to survive it all through her incredible inner strength and perseverance. Heartbreaking and deeply personal, Steinert shares her story in the hope of connecting with others who have faced similar hardships in life, helping them to see that they are not alone and that they too can also survive whatever life may throw their way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Christine Steinert was born into what she can only describe as a family of chaos. Her father was a sociopath and a boasting atheist with a very explosive temperament while her mother was a kind, loving, devout Christian. The damage inflicted upon her by her father was horrific, and she suffered from physical, sexual, and mental abuse while living under his reign of terror. Not only did he attempt to end her life, but she married a man just as destructive as he was.
Her lifelong struggle to survive became a complex maze in attempting to put the broken pieces of her mind back together again. It could only be accomplished by releasing the horrific secrets she kept hidden deep inside through writing “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mine.” Only by releasing the source of these painful memories one by one and bringing them to the light was she able to fend off the looming darkness that had all but destroyed her.
“I hope to inspire others to find strength and hope in recovering from trauma caused by physical, sexual, or emotional abuse,” writes Steinert. “What I have endured in my lifetime has been an uphill battle in conquering my fears and dealing with the painful memories of my past to make a better life for myself. My hope for the readers is to show them that they are not alone.
“I was lost in my own mind for the majority of my life, but thankfully, I finally found my true self. I was fortunate enough to seek the help of a trustworthy therapist for guidance throughout my long painstaking journey toward wellness. By revealing the fearful secret chambers I had walled off in my brain one by one, I am proud to say that I am a survivor. I hope my readers can find some useful knowledge for surviving even the most hopeless of situations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Dianne Steinert’s enthralling tale will take readers on a profound journey through the author’s past and they witness the abuse and pain she faced at every turn, and how she managed to survive it all through her incredible inner strength and perseverance. Heartbreaking and deeply personal, Steinert shares her story in the hope of connecting with others who have faced similar hardships in life, helping them to see that they are not alone and that they too can also survive whatever life may throw their way.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories