Author Christine Dianne Steinert’s New Book, "Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind," Reveals How the Author Managed to Endure Throughout Years of Abuse

Recent release “Secret Chambers within a Creative Mind” from Page Publishing author Christine Dianne Steinert is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account that recounts the terrible abuse the author faced at not only the hands of her own father but also her ex-husband, and the ways in which she was able to survive these years of abuse to address her painful past in order to heal.