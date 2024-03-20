Jeff Turner’s New Book, "The Horseman Who Came from the Sea," is a Moving Period Piece About a Young Runaway Finding His True Passion for the Craft of Horsemanship

Recent release “The Horseman Who Came from the Sea” from Page Publishing author Jeff Turner is a captivating read about discovering destiny. Henry Cameron is an aimless runaway when he is given the opportunity to live and work on a Vermont horse farm. Little does he know that through mentorship and determination, this remote farm would shape him into something great.