Jeff Turner’s New Book, "The Horseman Who Came from the Sea," is a Moving Period Piece About a Young Runaway Finding His True Passion for the Craft of Horsemanship
Recent release “The Horseman Who Came from the Sea” from Page Publishing author Jeff Turner is a captivating read about discovering destiny. Henry Cameron is an aimless runaway when he is given the opportunity to live and work on a Vermont horse farm. Little does he know that through mentorship and determination, this remote farm would shape him into something great.
Quaker Hill, CT, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Turner, an accomplished author who has published over twenty-five academic works and five other novels, has completed his new book, “The Horseman Who Came from the Sea”: a gripping and potent story exploring a young man’s journey to find a purpose.
Dr. Turner writes, “On November 11, 1918, in a railroad car outside Compiegne, France, the guns on the Western Front fell silent and the first World War was declared over. Proclaimed by many historians as the Great War, or the War to End All Wars, the price to be paid for peace at the time was steep and left behind a horrific trail of suffering and death.
“Soldiers returning home discovered much had changed since their deployment. Indeed, a different America awaited them. The nation was still reeling from the Spanish Flu, a flurry of racial riots and labor disputes punctuated civilian life, and the Great Depression caused profound economic collapse. A decade later, the Second World War would begin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Turner’s engrossing tale follows runaway Henry Cameron during a tumultuous time in U.S. history. In the wake of the Great War and on the precipice of another, Henry finds a stroke of luck. He is given a home and a place to work on a horse farm in rural Vermont. Henry is taken under the wing of a retired cavalry officer who helps him discover his gift for working with horsemanship.
But when the cavalry officer tragically passes away, Henry is left with the sprawling estate. He is now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding the horse farm. Once a flighty and directionless young man, Henry must take charge and call upon the colorful characters in his life to mold him into the brilliant horseman he is destined to become.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Horseman Who Came from the Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Dr. Turner writes, “On November 11, 1918, in a railroad car outside Compiegne, France, the guns on the Western Front fell silent and the first World War was declared over. Proclaimed by many historians as the Great War, or the War to End All Wars, the price to be paid for peace at the time was steep and left behind a horrific trail of suffering and death.
“Soldiers returning home discovered much had changed since their deployment. Indeed, a different America awaited them. The nation was still reeling from the Spanish Flu, a flurry of racial riots and labor disputes punctuated civilian life, and the Great Depression caused profound economic collapse. A decade later, the Second World War would begin.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Turner’s engrossing tale follows runaway Henry Cameron during a tumultuous time in U.S. history. In the wake of the Great War and on the precipice of another, Henry finds a stroke of luck. He is given a home and a place to work on a horse farm in rural Vermont. Henry is taken under the wing of a retired cavalry officer who helps him discover his gift for working with horsemanship.
But when the cavalry officer tragically passes away, Henry is left with the sprawling estate. He is now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding the horse farm. Once a flighty and directionless young man, Henry must take charge and call upon the colorful characters in his life to mold him into the brilliant horseman he is destined to become.
Readers who wish to experience this entertaining work can purchase “The Horseman Who Came from the Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories