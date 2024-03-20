E. De Viere’s New Book, "The Lady of the Island," is a Captivating Novel About One Woman’s Journey to Create Her Own Destiny and Find Fulfillment in an Exotic Land
Recent release “The Lady of the Island” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. De Viere is the compelling story of recent widow Kate Archer. In the midst of family trouble, Kate books herself a break at the tropical Golden Sands resort on a remote island. Little does she know that this paradise could hold the key to her future.
New York, NY, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E. De Viere, a talented author with a gift for storytelling, has completed her new book, “The Lady of the Island”: a gripping and potent exploration of how it's never too late to choose a new path.
De Viere writes, “It had been five months since she’d left Golden Sands. Most of that time, Kate had been occupied with paperwork for the estate. She debated whether to return to the resort… How had she gotten herself into this situation? Her life had always been so simple and uncomplicated. She had always found a solution to whatever problems had arisen. She had worked hard, either at the school or helping Joe with the business, filling in for him when he traveled and raising the children. Kate hoped to figure out a way to move past this difficult situation. Maybe absence would really make their hearts grow fonder.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. De Viere’s enthralling tale follows Kate Archer, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose life revolves around family. Slowly, her family starts to be pried away as Kate’s daughter-in-law estranges her from her grandchildren and her beloved husband, Joe, falls gravely ill. In the midst of this turmoil, Kate takes a much-needed vacation on a tropical island. She stays at Golden Sands, a charming villa belonging to an even more charming man.
When Kate returns home, tragedy strikes. Grappling with grief, Kate must choose to accept her unfortunate circumstances or find inner peace far away from everything she’s ever known. Golden Sands is beckoning to her, but will she answer destiny’s call?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Lady of the Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
De Viere writes, “It had been five months since she’d left Golden Sands. Most of that time, Kate had been occupied with paperwork for the estate. She debated whether to return to the resort… How had she gotten herself into this situation? Her life had always been so simple and uncomplicated. She had always found a solution to whatever problems had arisen. She had worked hard, either at the school or helping Joe with the business, filling in for him when he traveled and raising the children. Kate hoped to figure out a way to move past this difficult situation. Maybe absence would really make their hearts grow fonder.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. De Viere’s enthralling tale follows Kate Archer, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose life revolves around family. Slowly, her family starts to be pried away as Kate’s daughter-in-law estranges her from her grandchildren and her beloved husband, Joe, falls gravely ill. In the midst of this turmoil, Kate takes a much-needed vacation on a tropical island. She stays at Golden Sands, a charming villa belonging to an even more charming man.
When Kate returns home, tragedy strikes. Grappling with grief, Kate must choose to accept her unfortunate circumstances or find inner peace far away from everything she’s ever known. Golden Sands is beckoning to her, but will she answer destiny’s call?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Lady of the Island” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories