Thomas Westin’s New Book, "The Long Hard Ride: Journey of Self Discovery and Faith," is a Thought-Provoking Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find Himself
Rapid City, SD, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas Westin, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “The Long Hard Ride: Journey of Self Discovery and Faith”: a compelling memoir that follows the author who, after years of hardships and struggling to fit in, set out on an epic saga in an attempt to find himself and his place in the world.
Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, author Thomas Westin was raised as a Christian, the son of a herpetologist and a loving mother. After a devastating flood that destroyed a great deal of his hometown and claimed 238 lives, he decided to join the army, hoping to serve his country. As he was promoted to sergeant, he was in charge of a platoon, but suffered an injury during a grenade simulator explosion. When he returned home, he tried to become a carpenter by attending vocational school, and eventually moved to Texas, which began an incredible journey in pursuit of himself that lasted eleven years.
Westin shares, “This book is about the journey of a man—from meager beginnings, being abused and misunderstood by schoolmates and cousins, starting an adventure with very little, surviving on the kindness of others, and refusing to accept something without paying for it in some way. They expected a long-haired bearded boy in an army jacket to be a bum, but he would surprise them by his work ethic.
“Knowing very little about horses or the mountains, he purchased a horse, which began a journey through desolate lands, such as hot deserts and cold, freezing mountains. He knew little about mountain horse packing. Many close calls on his journey transformed this inexperienced boy into a man. Mentored by many people along his journey, he discovered that being a man isn’t all about being tough, braving the unknown, crossing rivers, and climbing rugged mountains. He discovered it was about gentleness, kindness, and understanding—most of all, faith and love. The combination of all the mentoring would help him become successful in completing his journey to find himself and faith.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas Westin’s book is a poignant and retrospective experience that will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on the author’s incredible path towards self-discovery. Eye-opening and deeply personal, Westin shares his story in the hope that it will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to find their own place in the world, no matter what challenges they may have faced in their past.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Long Hard Ride: Journey of Self Discovery and Faith” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
