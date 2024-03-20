Lisa Hedge’s New Book, "Trouble in the Triangle," is a Powerful Story of a Young Woman Who Must Learn to Persist Despite the Setbacks, Losses, and Struggles She Faces
Greenfield, IN, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa Hedge has completed her most recent book, “Trouble in the Triangle”: a gripping novel that follows a young woman who creates two alternate personas to help her navigate the difficulties of love, heartache, grief, and loneliness, until it becomes apparent that she must find another way to survive.
“Trouble in the Triangle” centers around Jen Patterson, a vivacious, beautiful young woman who goes to Hollywood, wanting to be a star. When she meets Brett, a grad student of Psychology, sparks fly. But life soon gets in the way when Jen is taken into a darker world. There she experiences trauma and has to draw on her inner self to survive. She creates Helen, a flirtatious self who gives her a sense of control, and Bridgett, a self who makes her feel good through retail therapy. Together they help Jen recover and, with a desire to be loved and have a semblance of a normal life, she finds a husband, has a child, and becomes a nurse.
In Jen's world, nothing can stay normal forever. After several years of marriage, she and her husband part ways. Once again devastated and alone, she has her friends and family to help her through everyday life, but that's not enough. When she meets Danny, so charismatic and handsome, a brilliant businessman with a dark secret of his own, she can't help falling in love again. And Brett is back, ready for a relationship with Jen. She eases his inner troubles.
Desperate to help Danny and knowing that his love can only be a temporary gift, she pulls out every tool and turns to Brett for help. He is there to guide her, and she likes the way he treats her. She likes their conversations, and the financial security. Helen and Bridgett are back causing trouble, and once again they help Jen survive, until they can't. Through her journey to find love, she has to decide who to love, and how are these loves affecting her life and her child.
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Hedge’s book will keep the pages turning as readers follow along on Jen’s path towards discovering who can truly save her, and who might end up destroying her. Expertly paced and character-driven, Lisa weaves a poignant drama that reveals how Jen’s heartaches, laughter, and compassion are all intertwined in the triangle of her life, leading to a stunning conclusion that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Trouble in the Triangle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
