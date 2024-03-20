Susan J. Musgrave’s Newly Released “While You Wait: Pertinent Truths and Lessons Learned during Seasons of Waiting” is a Compassionate Memoir

“While You Wait: Pertinent Truths and Lessons Learned during Seasons of Waiting” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan J. Musgrave is a profound exploration of the transformative power of waiting, offering pertinent truths and invaluable lessons for individuals navigating various seasons of life.