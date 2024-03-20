Author Susan Rogers’s New Book, "Other Side of the Rainbow," Tells the Charming Tale of an Enchanted Journey of Finding the True Meaning of the Rainbow
Recent release “Other Side of the Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Susan Rogers is a heartfelt tale that follows Luckstar, a curious leprechaun who sets off to learn all there is to know about rainbows. After sliding down one to reach the other side, Luckstar finds someone willing to help him open his heart to Christ in order to discover the rainbow’s true purpose as a promise from God.
New Bedford, MA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Susan Rogers, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, with illustrators Faith C. Hudson, Robert W. Luce, and Shaystin Rogers, have completed their new book, “Other Side of the Rainbow”: a delightful tale that follows Luckstar the leprechaun, who longs to learn more about the true meaning of the rainbow, and in doing so learns to accept Jesus Christ as his savior with the help of a very special friend.
Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, author Susan Rogers is proud to love Jesus Christ and wants to be known most of all for her steadfast faith in him. Everything she has and has accomplished, she gives God all the glory for. Throughout her life, the author has worked many jobs, with most of her positions involving the medical field, having worked as a home health aide, OB surgical tech, light duty work in the lab transporting blood specimens, and as a medical assistant. She was also a teacher’s assistant for the children’s church, Kingdom Kids. In her spare time, Susan loves decorating, worship music, dancing, roller skating, bike riding, and long walks, as well as having her whole family in church worshiping and praising God together with her.
Susan Rogers shares, “A little leprechaun named Luckstar wanders off and finds himself on the other side of the rainbow, searching for that special someone, and that special someone is you, to help him find his way back home on the other side of the rainbow. The story is about the people he will meet along the way. The whole time Luckstar, the little leprechaun, thought he was lost, but Jesus found him and sent him on an unforgettable journey to see the hearts of the people he will meet. So Jesus sent the little leprechaun, Luckstar, to your house and met you. Jesus knew you would lead him to Christ, help him get back home to the other side of the rainbow, and bring with him the good news all about the Gospel. To let everyone know the true meaning of the rainbow, it’s all because of you!”
For it is by grace you have been saved through faith and this is not from ourselves it is the gift of God not by works so that no one can boast. (Ephesians 2:8-9)
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Rogers’s new book is a beautiful and imaginative tale that will help readers of all ages learn about the rainbow and its importance in the Bible as God’s ultimate promise to mankind. With colorful and vibrant illustrations by Faith C. Hudson, Robert W. Luce, and Shaystin Rogers to help bring Susan’s tale to life, “Other Side of the Rainbow” is sure to bring young readers closer to Christ and encourage them to accept his salvation and know him as their true Lord and Savior.
Readers can purchase “Other Side of the Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
