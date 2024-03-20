Author Susan Rogers’s New Book, "Other Side of the Rainbow," Tells the Charming Tale of an Enchanted Journey of Finding the True Meaning of the Rainbow

Recent release “Other Side of the Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Susan Rogers is a heartfelt tale that follows Luckstar, a curious leprechaun who sets off to learn all there is to know about rainbows. After sliding down one to reach the other side, Luckstar finds someone willing to help him open his heart to Christ in order to discover the rainbow’s true purpose as a promise from God.