Author Jackie Hirschi’s New Book, "The Gift of the Snowflake," is a Moving Short Story About a Grandmother Trying to Put the Pieces Back Together After a Mental Breakdown
Recent release “The Gift of the Snowflake” from Covenant Books author Jackie Hirschi is an exploration of healing following a woman’s attempt to take her own life. It's the one-year anniversary of Victoria’s mental break, and she struggles to find her purpose. But with the holidays right around the corner, Victoria must try to carry on for the sake of her family.
Preston, ID, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Hirschi, an adventurous author who holds a dual degree from Utah State University, has completed her new book, “The Gift of the Snowflake”: a gripping and emotional short story about a woman pulling herself out of her deepest despair.
Hirschi writes, “The last time Victoria had glanced at the dimly lit clock beside her bed, it was 11:21 p.m. Now as she peered at it once again, it read 11:56 p.m. Soon, it would be December 2. Only four minutes separated Victoria from the one-year anniversary of her breakdown. A breakdown that released a great amount of pain that had built up inside her for over forty-five years, but in doing so, it brought pain and disappointment to her husband and children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jackie Hirschi’s new book picks up on the one-year anniversary of Victoria’s suicide attempt. As she watches the clock strike midnight while cradling her beloved granddaughter, she reflects on the way things have changed, both good and bad. She had been rejected by her family who became outraged after her attempt, and Victoria struggles to see her own self-worth.
Victoria thinks upon the suffering of Christ and his mother, Mary. With Christmas just around the corner, she is reminded of her faith. Is it possible that Victoria could discover a way to carry on in spite of her inner demons?
Readers can purchase “The Gift of the Snowflake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Hirschi writes, “The last time Victoria had glanced at the dimly lit clock beside her bed, it was 11:21 p.m. Now as she peered at it once again, it read 11:56 p.m. Soon, it would be December 2. Only four minutes separated Victoria from the one-year anniversary of her breakdown. A breakdown that released a great amount of pain that had built up inside her for over forty-five years, but in doing so, it brought pain and disappointment to her husband and children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jackie Hirschi’s new book picks up on the one-year anniversary of Victoria’s suicide attempt. As she watches the clock strike midnight while cradling her beloved granddaughter, she reflects on the way things have changed, both good and bad. She had been rejected by her family who became outraged after her attempt, and Victoria struggles to see her own self-worth.
Victoria thinks upon the suffering of Christ and his mother, Mary. With Christmas just around the corner, she is reminded of her faith. Is it possible that Victoria could discover a way to carry on in spite of her inner demons?
Readers can purchase “The Gift of the Snowflake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories