Author Jackie Hirschi’s New Book, "The Gift of the Snowflake," is a Moving Short Story About a Grandmother Trying to Put the Pieces Back Together After a Mental Breakdown

Recent release “The Gift of the Snowflake” from Covenant Books author Jackie Hirschi is an exploration of healing following a woman’s attempt to take her own life. It's the one-year anniversary of Victoria’s mental break, and she struggles to find her purpose. But with the holidays right around the corner, Victoria must try to carry on for the sake of her family.