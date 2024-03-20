Author Thomas D. Rix’s New Book, "The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah," Follows Two Kittens Who Are Taken to a Shelter Along with Their Mother by Kind Humans
Recent release “The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah” from Covenant Books author Thomas D. Rix is an adorable tale that centers around two kittens and their mother who are brought to a shelter where they receive food, medical care, and love. Along the way, Black Bean and Little Cheetah remain calm by remembering Jesus’s teachings from the Bible with the help of their mom.
Canyon Country, CA, March 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas D. Rix, an avid writer of faith-based literature, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah”: a charming tale that follows the story of two kittens and their mother who are taken to a shelter where they are well cared for and looked after.
Growing up, author Thomas D. Rix was active in sports as well as various other extracurricular activities. However, it has always been writing and music that interested him the most. Thomas’s current book, “The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah,” is the latest in his children’s series.
“This super-cute, children’s faith-based book, the first in its series, is loaded with fun adventures that children will enjoy following each and every time,” writes Thomas. “Children will also learn new words and concepts, as each book in the series is packed with fun vocabulary and discussion questions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas D. Rix’s new book will take young readers on a delightful adventure as they follow the story of Black Bean and Little Cheetah and discover how they rely on their faith in Jesus when experiencing fear and uncertainty. With colorful artwork to help bring Rix’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this imaginative story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
