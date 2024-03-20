Author Thomas D. Rix’s New Book, "The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah," Follows Two Kittens Who Are Taken to a Shelter Along with Their Mother by Kind Humans

Recent release “The Adventures of Black Bean and Little Cheetah” from Covenant Books author Thomas D. Rix is an adorable tale that centers around two kittens and their mother who are brought to a shelter where they receive food, medical care, and love. Along the way, Black Bean and Little Cheetah remain calm by remembering Jesus’s teachings from the Bible with the help of their mom.